Congress names Somendra Nath Mitra as new West Bengal unit chief 

The revamp took place after Congress chief Rahul held a discussion with the state leaders and AICC managers.

Published: 21st September 2018 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Over the past year the Congress has lost several of its MLAs to the TMC. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday named Somendra Nath Mitra as the new chief of West Bengal unit where the party is trying hard to regain ground against the ruling TMC.

Outgoing state unit president Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has been made head of the campaign committee, while senior leader Pradeep Bhattacharya will be responsible for coordination among the state leaders.

The Congress also named Sankar Malakar, Nepal Mahatao, Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury and Deepa Dasmunshi as the four working presidents to assist the new state unit chief and keep the caste equations in balance, said AICC leaders.

Deepa is the wife former union minister late Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi.Abhijeet Mukherjee, son of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee will head the manifesto committee.

The revamp took place after Congress chief Rahul held a discussion with the state leaders and AICC managers. The local unit is divided over whether or not to join hands with the ruling TMC or go with the Left parties to take on the BJP, which has been trying to make inroads in West Bengal.

Over the past year the Congress has lost several of its MLAs to the TMC. The new team is expected to check unease within the state unit and energise the remaining leaders to regroup, said the sources.

