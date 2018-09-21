Home Nation

Export credit declined due to government's heavy-handed approach to NPAs: Chidambaram

P. Chidambaram said despite government's claims of taking steps to boost exports, the export credit had declined sharply to Rs 22,300 crore in June from Rs 39,000 crore in the same month in 2017.

Published: 21st September 2018 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | File/AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The BJP-Congress spat over bad loans of banks continued on Friday with former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram blaming the government's "heavy-handed" approach to the NPA problem for the sharp decline in export credit.

He said despite government's claims of taking steps to boost exports, the export credit had declined sharply to Rs 22,300 crore in June from Rs 39,000 crore in the same month in 2017.

"Export credit declined from Rs 39,000 crore in June 2017 to Rs 22,300 crore in June 2018. Yet government claims that it is taking steps to boost exports," Chidambaram tweeted.

"Thanks to the NDA government's heavy-handed approach to the NPA problem, banks have no money to lend and bankers have no mind to lend," he added.

"In a climate of suspicion and vendetta, the only thing a banker looks forward to is the date of retirement."

A day after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley blamed the UPA government in his blog for the non-performing assets (NPA) crisis, Chidambaram said for the Bharatiya Janata Party government, every problem was due to the Congress "legacy".

"For the BJP government, its bloggers and bhakths, every problem is a 'legacy' issue. Wish to remind them that lifting 27.1 crore people out of poverty is also a 'legacy' issue," the Congress leader said.

Referring to a report released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI), he said that 27.1 crore people in India were lifted out of poverty in the 10 years between 2005-06 and 2015-16.

"Of those 10 years, the UPA was in the government for eight years."

Chidambaram's remarks came a day after Jaitley said all bad loans were given prior to 2014 when the United Progressive Alliance government was in power and that it took no effective steps to recover or reduce the NPAs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chidambaram BJP NPAs Arun Jaitley UPA government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro