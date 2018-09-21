Gir forest lions death: Activists to approach SC over delay in translocation

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The death of 12 lions in as many days in Gujarat's Gir, only home of wild Asiatic Lions in the world, has once again raised concerns over non-execution of the Supreme Court order in 2013 on translocation of the wildcat to another place to protect them from possible extinction in case of spread of an epidemic. Wildlife activists are likely to approach the apex court soon over recent deaths and urgent need for their translocation.

Ajay Dubey of non-governmental organisation 'Prayatna', that approached the Supreme Court in March this year over non compliance of its order, said such deaths show possible threats lions face in Gir that play host to 523 wild cats as per 2015 Census.

Gujarat government has ordered an investigation over death of 12 lions. It is reported that eight lions died of lung and liver infection, a lioness died after preying on a poisoned boar and three cubs were killed in fighting.

"The SC dismissed our petition in March after the union environment ministry said it will comply with court's 2013 order. Six months have passed but not even single meeting of steering committee constituted to look into lion translocation has happened. The root cause of translocation is that this kind of infection can be epidemic and can wipe out entire population," said Dubey.

Gujarat government recently said that around 184 lions died in last two years (2016 and 2017). Of the 184 deaths, 32 lions died due to unnatural causes including poaching. Need for a second location to house lions was also felt due to their increasing population and official data shows that 40 per cent of them live outside the protected areas.

The plan for translocation of lions from Gir to Kuno-Palpur Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh dates back to 1993-94. But things have not moved far in the last 25 years following reluctance of Gujarat government to share state's pride.

In 2006, the matter reached the doorsteps of the Supreme Court following a lawsuit filed by wildlife ecologist Faiyaz Khusdar, questioning the delay in lion translocation. The Supreme Court in April 2013 ordered Gujarat to give lions to Madhya Pradesh within next six months to save them from extinction due to catastrophes like epidemic, large forest fire and increasing genetic pool.