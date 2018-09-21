Heavy rain alert in Punjab this weekend

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Friday issued an alert for heavy rains across the state till September 24.

As per information received from the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the state is likely to experience widespread rainfall from late Saturday to Monday, a government spokesman told IANS.

He said many districts in Doaba, Majha and Malwa were very likely to get very heavy rains, even more than 12 cm, during this period.

"There is very high probability of extremely heavy rainfall in north eastern and south eastern parts of Punjab. As there is very high probability of heavy to very heavy rainfall in adjoining areas of Himachal Pradesh also, it may cause inundations of low-lying area and water logging in some areas of the state," he said in a statement.

The areas likely to get very heavy to extremely heavy rains are Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Nawashahar, Roopnagar, Patiala, Mohali and adjoining areas.