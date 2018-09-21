Home Nation

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad research Scholar commits suicide

Rathi, a research scholar hailing from Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh, was staying in the D Block of Jasper Hostel, said IIT ISM officials.

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A Research scholar of IIT ISM Ranjan Rathi committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in his hostel Room in Dhanbad late in the night on Thursday.

According to the Registrar, Rathi is from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and was staying in the D Block of Jasper Hostel in the institute.

"It appears that he committed suicide in the night itself, midnight and so at around 3 am, but we got to know about it in the morning. Reasons of death are still not known," said Registrar of IIT ISM Colonel MK Singh. He was a research scholar at Mechanical Engineering Department and had joined the institute this year only, he added. He was alone in his hostel room when he committed suicide as his room partner had gone to Ranchi for some personal reasons, said the Registrar.

After completing M Tech from ISM Dhanbad, Rathi enrolled himself for PHD there only, he added. According to a student staying in the same hostel, when Rathi did not pick up the phone of his room partner, he informed other students in the Hostel and they knocked his door but did not get any reply. Hostel guard was called in who peeped into the room from the ventilator and found him hanging. The police were called in which took the body for postmortem to Patliputra Medical College and Hostel in Dhanbad. EoM

