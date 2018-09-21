Home Nation

India a 'mixed picture' for gender equality progress: Report

The 2018 pilot Index report took into account six countries -- India, Indonesia, Kenya, Senegal, Colombia and El Salvador -- which represent 22 per cent of the world's female population.

Published: 21st September 2018 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: While India is registering a strong commitment towards gender budgeting, the country has a low percentage of women in its Parliament, presenting a 'mixed picture' for gender equality progress, according to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Gender Index report.

The report was released late on Thursday by Equal Measures 2030 (EM2030) -- a global partnership of nine civil society and private sector organisations and supported by NGO SAHAJ.

The 2018 pilot Index report took into account six countries -- India, Indonesia, Kenya, Senegal, Colombia and El Salvador -- which represent 22 per cent of the world's female population.

According to the report, in SDG 2 (Hunger, Food Security and Nutrition), India has lagged behind other countries.

"Rates of stunting among girls are the highest, and anaemia among women is nearly double in that of Colombia, El Salvador, Indonesia and Kenya," it stated.

India has the lowest percentage (12 per cent) of women in its Parliament as compared to 42 per cent in Senegal.

In terms of early and forced marriages, India was the second highest, while 45 per cent Indian women reported believing that a husband hitting his wife is justified, the report noted.

SDGs Gender Index is a new global advocacy and accountability tool which aims to help girls' and women's movements and champions across sectors to measure progress on the gender equality aspects of the SDGs and to use data, stories and evidence to hold policymakers accountable across countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gender equality mixed picture

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro