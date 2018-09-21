Home Nation

Jet cabin crisis: Ailing flyer demands Rs 30 lakh compensation, 100 upgrades

The passenger, who is being treated in the city for nose bleeding, has also threatened with legal recourse over the incident.

Published: 21st September 2018 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

(Twitter Screen grab | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: One of the five Jet Airways passengers who were sent to a city hospital for treatment, has demanded Rs 30 lakh in compensation, besides 100 upgrade vouchers, alleging lack of proper care by the airline, sources in the airline have said.

Also Read 30 passengers on Jet Airways flight suffer nasal, ear bleeding as crew forgets to maintain cabin pressure

The passenger, who is being treated in the city for nose bleeding, has also threatened with legal recourse over Thursday's incident, according to the sources.

"He claimed that the doctors have adviced him not to fly for five days and sought hotel stay from us, which we have already provided to him.

But he has sought escalation by way of compensation and upgrade in travel class," another source added.

The passenger has also allegedly threatened to "share" the video of the flight, whose cockpit crew "forgot" to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure early Thursday, resulting in at least 30 passengers suffering nose and ear bleeding, with the media, if his demands are not met, they said.

Under the law, airlines are liable to pay compensation in case a passenger gets injured while travelling with them.

"The passenger claimed that Jet Airways has not taken care of its customers and therefore he should be paid Rs 30 lakh in addition to 100 upgrade vouchers to enable him travel in a business class on an economy class ticket," a source said.

At least 30 passengers on a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur suffered nose and ear bleeding Thursday after the crew "forgot" to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure.

The cockpit crew of the flight, which had 171 people on board, have been derostered and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been directed to probe the incident.

Serious incidents and accidents are referred to the AAIB for a detailed investigation.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jet Airways Jet cabin crisis Jet passengers nose bleed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 