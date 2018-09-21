Home Nation

Jharkhand: State mulls on covering remaining 11 lakh families under Ayushman Bharat

Prime Minister Modi will launch world's biggest health scheme - Ayushman Bharat from Ranchi on September 23.

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Health Minister Ramcharndra Chandravanshi said that Jharkhand Government is also planning to include the remaining 11 lakh families into Ayushman Bharat Scheme, where the beneficiary could get free treatment at any of the empanelled hospitals up to the value of Rs 5 lakh.

Talking to the media persons after signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between National Insurance Company and Government of Jharkhand for the execution of world's biggest health scheme - Ayushman Bharat at Suchna Bhawan in Ranchi, Chandravanshi added that all the 57 lakh families benefitted with the scheme will be issued letters from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister will also lay foundation stone for new medical colleges in Koderma and Chaibasa along with the construction of Tertiary Care Cancer Centre in the State on the same day.

"State Government is making efforts to bring the remaining 11 lakh families into the ambit of Ayushman Bharat after taking premium from them," said the minister.

He, however, said that the plan was at an initial stage which might take some time to be brought on the ground, he added. Chandravanshi further added that red and yellow cardholders will be provided facility of cashless treatment worth Rs 5 lakh in any of the empanelled hospital where payment up to Rs 1 lakh will be paid by the Insurance Company while the rest of the amount of Rs 4 lakh will be paid by Jharkhand State Health Society.

Nodal Officer Divyanshu Jha, also present on the occasion, informed that as many as 280 hospitals have been empaneled for Ayushman Bharat Scheme while applications from more than 603 more hospitals were pending for verification in Jharkhand. Only those people will get benefits of the scheme who are admitted in the empanelled hospitals, said Jha.

"25 lakh families will be covered by the Centre while the rest of the 35 lakh families will be covered by State Government," said the Nodal Officer.

