Manohar Parrikar government on course to 'die natural death': Goa Congress

The Manohar Parrikar government in Goa is on course to "die a natural death" and the Congress will form the next government in the state, the opposition party's state in-charge A Chellakumar claimed.

Published: 21st September 2018 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

He, however, refused to say by when the Congress expected to wrest power in the coastal state.

"The Manohar Parrikar-led government is on course to die a natural death. The government was formed by those who sold the ideology and sentiments of the voters for their greed for power and money," Chellakumar told PTI.

"We will form the next government in Goa by taking into consideration the ideology of the party and also the interests of Goans," he said.

"I cannot reveal the time frame by which the government will be in place. Within the framework of ideology and the interest of the people, we will form the government," Chellakumar said.

He, however, refused to divulge his party's strategy to garner support of other MLAs. The Congress has 16 MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

The Congress leader put to rest apprehensions that the party was not united, these having risen because two of its MLAs -- Jeniffer Monserratte and Philip Neri Rodrigues -- are currently travelling abroad while the party is staking claim to form a government.

"The two are out of station but they have gone with the knowledge of the Congress party. When there will be need, when we will form the government in the interest of Goans, I don't think any Congress MLA will abstain or leave the party," he claimed.

"Today the mood and sentiment of the people in Goa is such that they want the Parrikar government to go," he claimed.

Ruling out any leadership crisis in the Congress, Chellakumar said that the party would name a leader at an opportune time.

