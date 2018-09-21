No policeman has resigned in Jammu and Kashmir: MHA

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Home Ministry Friday said no policeman has resigned in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the killing of three police personnel by terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.

Reports have appeared in a section of media that some special police officers (SPOs) in Jammu and Kashmir have resigned, but the state police force has confirmed that these reports are "untrue and motivated", the ministry said in a statement.

"These reports are based on false propaganda by mischievous elements," it said.

The three policemen were abducted from their homes in south Kashmir's Shopian district and shot dead in cold blood by the Hizbul Mujahideen, police said.