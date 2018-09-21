Home Nation

Public Accounts Committee to examine flexi fare system in Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto

The committee headed by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge will also look into the development of railway land for commercial use by the Rail Land Development Authority.

Published: 21st September 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has decided to examine the flexi fare system for premier trains -- Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto.

The committee headed by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge will also look into the development of railway land for commercial use by the Rail Land Development Authority, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin.

The panel has selected a number of subjects to study and examine, including the operational readiness of the Indian Air Force and training of officers in the Indian Navy.

The PAC is Parliament's audit watchdog, which serves as a check on the government especially with respect to its expenditure bill.

Its primary function is to examine the audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General after it is laid in Parliament.

According to another bulletin of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, former Union minister Kalraj Mishra has been appointed as Chairman of Parliament's Standing Committee on Defence, replacing former Uttarakhand chief minister B C Khanduri.

Chairmen of various other standing committees -- Veerappa Moily (Finance), P Chidambaram (Home), Shashi Tharoor (External Affairs) -- have been given another term.

Both Moily and Tharoor faced opposition from members in their respective panels over their contentious reports.

The External Affairs committee's report on Doklam stand-off was adopted but the Finance panel's report on demonetisation is still stuck, as the BJP members in the panel are opposing it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Public Accounts Committee Indian Railways Flexi Fare System

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 