Six electrocuted to death in Assam

By UNI

GUWAHATI: At least six persons were electrocuted to death and one person seriously injured when a 11,000 volt live wire fell into a pond in Khatowal area of Juria in Nagaon district of central Assam on Friday.

Residents of the area claimed before local TV channels that the wire had snapped and fell into the pond earlier and a local person had noticed it in the morning when he spotted dead fishes floating.

They had alerted the local electricity office and power connection was cut.

However, as the people descended on the pond for fishing after ensuring that the power had been disconnected, the wire suddenly came live, leading to the tragic incident.

The local people tried to rescue the victims using bamboo poles, but failed.

Six persons were killed on the spot, while another has been rushed to Nagaon civil hospital in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had deputed MoS for Power Topon Gogoi to Juria to oversee the situation.

The chief minister has also ordered an inquiry into the incident. SDRF teams have reached the pond to carry out a search operation.