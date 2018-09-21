Home Nation

Six persons electrocuted in Assam; locals allege power department's negligence 

Published: 21st September 2018 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Six people died while several others were injured after being electrocuted in Khatowal area of Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday.

The incident took place in the morning when the victims had gone to a pond for fishing. Tragedy struck them as soon as they came into contact with a snapped 11,000 volt line. The snapped electric wire was lying in the pond but power supply was not disconnected.

The deceased were identified as Rafikul Islam, Jabbar Ali, Mainul Islam, Habibur Rahman, Inamul Islam and Ashikul Islam. Eight people were injured in the incident and hospitalised.

The locals alleged the incident took place due to the negligence of Power Department officials. Later, an angry mob vandalized the house of an official of Power Department. 

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered a probe into the incident. He directed Power Minister Tapan Gogoi to rush to the spot and take stock of the situation. The state government announced ex-gratia payment of Rs.2.5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

