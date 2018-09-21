Home Nation

Tension prevails in Bihar's Vaishali after shootout during Muharram procession kills one, leaves another hurt

'Three people were arrested and raids are on to nab the others. Police forces have been deployed in sensitive areas to maintain peace,' said Vaishali SP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon.

Published: 21st September 2018 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam
By Express News Service

PATNA: Tension prevailed in Bihar's Vaishali district on Friday after a shootout during the preparations for a Muharrram procession led to a man's death and another injured in Hajipur.

"Three people were arrested and raids are on to nab the others. Police forces have been deployed in sensitive areas to maintain peace," said Vaishali SP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon.

Sources said the shootout took place at Masjid Chowk when two groups were making preparations to take out a Muharram procession in the wee hours. "They were playing music aloud at the site and some of them were dancing. A dispute arose apparently over the dancing. Soon, shots were fired," said a police officer, probing the case.

The Bihar government has banned the use of DJ music system during processions. In the past few days, about 45,000 people were identified statewide as anti-social elements who were likely to cause trouble during Muharram. The police had asked them to submit bonds.

The two injured men were rushed to a police station, where one of them was declared brought dead. The other was rushed to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where his condition is stated to be stable.

Hundreds of protestors vandalised a hospital in Hajipur. Policemen reached there about an hour later and chased away the mob. Jawans of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Sashashtra Seema Bal (SSB) were deployed at several parts of the town to maintain peace.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vaishali shooting Muharram Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
BENGALURU: Muharram is one of the four sacred months for Muslims, when Imam Hussain Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad got killed. (Photo | Pushkar V/ EPS)
Why Muslims Mourn on The Day of Ashura: Scenes across Indian states
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League