Tension prevails in Bihar's Vaishali after shootout during Muharram procession kills one, leaves another hurt

By Express News Service

PATNA: Tension prevailed in Bihar's Vaishali district on Friday after a shootout during the preparations for a Muharrram procession led to a man's death and another injured in Hajipur.

"Three people were arrested and raids are on to nab the others. Police forces have been deployed in sensitive areas to maintain peace," said Vaishali SP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon.

Sources said the shootout took place at Masjid Chowk when two groups were making preparations to take out a Muharram procession in the wee hours. "They were playing music aloud at the site and some of them were dancing. A dispute arose apparently over the dancing. Soon, shots were fired," said a police officer, probing the case.

The Bihar government has banned the use of DJ music system during processions. In the past few days, about 45,000 people were identified statewide as anti-social elements who were likely to cause trouble during Muharram. The police had asked them to submit bonds.

The two injured men were rushed to a police station, where one of them was declared brought dead. The other was rushed to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where his condition is stated to be stable.

Hundreds of protestors vandalised a hospital in Hajipur. Policemen reached there about an hour later and chased away the mob. Jawans of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Sashashtra Seema Bal (SSB) were deployed at several parts of the town to maintain peace.