By IANS

BHOPAL: A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the conductor of her school bus here. The accused has been arrested, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident came to light when the girl's mother spotted blood stains on her clothes on Thursday. After that, the child detailed the horrific incident.

The girl, who lives in Ayodhya Nagar, studies in Sagar International School.

The accused was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after the girl underwent a medical check-up, police said.

Police Inspector, Ayodhya Nagar, Baljeet Singh told IANS that a complaint has been filed against the accused, who is claiming to be a minor.