Three policemen announce resignation on social media

Published: 21st September 2018 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Kashmir police used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Three Jammu and Kashmir policemen in Shopian district on Friday announced their resignation on social media after the abduction and killing of three of their colleagues by militants.

Militants have been threatening policemen, especially SPOs, to give up their jobs or face the consequences.

In recent statements, the Hizbul Mujahideen had asked the SPOs to resign and keep a copy of their resignation letter at home so that there was proof of their abandoning the police force.

Informed sources here said the police brass was working on a larger strategy to secure the policemen living in south Kashmir districts by providing collective housing facilities at secured places.

Police sources say that unless concrete steps are taken to negate the militant threat, there will be fear among the SPOs, whose monthly remuneration is much lesser than that of a police constable.

Jammu and Kashmir has 36,000 SPOs engaged in 22 districts.

