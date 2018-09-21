Home Nation

Tributes paid to policemen killed in J-K's Shopian

The three policemen were killed by militants after being abducted in south Kashmir's Shopian district early Friday.

Published: 21st September 2018 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

A police officer pays his respects to fallen colleagues at a base camp at Shopian. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police paid tributes to three policemen who were abducted and killed by militants in the state's Shopian district Friday.

Senior officials from the administration and police, led by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, S P Pani laid wreaths and paid floral tributes to Constable Nisar Ahmad and special police officers Firdous Ahmed and Kulwant Singh.

"The wreath laying ceremony for three of our colleagues who were martyred today in a barbaric act of terrorism was held at the District Police Lines in Shopian," a police spokesman said.

The three policemen were killed by militants after being abducted in south Kashmir's Shopian district early Friday.

The bodies of the policemen were recovered from an orchard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir police abduction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro