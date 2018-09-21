Tributes paid to policemen killed in J-K's Shopian

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police paid tributes to three policemen who were abducted and killed by militants in the state's Shopian district Friday.

Senior officials from the administration and police, led by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, S P Pani laid wreaths and paid floral tributes to Constable Nisar Ahmad and special police officers Firdous Ahmed and Kulwant Singh.

"The wreath laying ceremony for three of our colleagues who were martyred today in a barbaric act of terrorism was held at the District Police Lines in Shopian," a police spokesman said.

The three policemen were killed by militants after being abducted in south Kashmir's Shopian district early Friday.

The bodies of the policemen were recovered from an orchard.