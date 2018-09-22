10 die as bus falls down in Jubbal

By UNI

SHIMLA: As many as 10 people were killed, when a bus carrying them fell down at Mungra area near Sanail in Jubbal on Saturday morning, police sources confirmed.

They said the bus, which was on way to Tunni of Uttarakhand from Hortkoti, fell near Sanail in Kuddo, about 65 km from this capital town.

Eight people died on the spot, while two succumbed on way to the hospital and three were reportedly injured in the mishap. The impact of the accident was so huge that the wreckage of the bus was thrown far away.

More details were awaited. The identification of the deceased could not be done. A rescue team has rushed to the spot, the sources added.