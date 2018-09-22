Home Nation

10 die as bus falls down in Jubbal

Eight people died on the spot, while two succumbed on way to the hospital and three were reportedly injured in the mishap.

Published: 22nd September 2018 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By UNI

SHIMLA: As many as 10 people were killed, when a bus carrying them fell down at Mungra area near Sanail in Jubbal on Saturday morning, police sources confirmed.

They said the bus, which was on way to Tunni of Uttarakhand from Hortkoti, fell near Sanail in Kuddo, about 65 km from this capital town.

Eight people died on the spot, while two succumbed on way to the hospital and three were reportedly injured in the mishap. The impact of the accident was so huge that the wreckage of the bus was thrown far away.

More details were awaited. The identification of the deceased could not be done. A rescue team has rushed to the spot, the sources added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bus accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash