13-yr-old boy beaten up, paraded naked by girl's father for offering her a chocolate 

By UNI

KOLHAPUR: In a shocking incident, Ajara police today arrested two people for disgracing a 13-year-old school boy for offering a chocolate to a 10-year-old girl.

Police said, "Dasharath Sambhaji Kamble had offered a chocolate to a girl from his school.

His mere act caused a havoc when the girl's family came to know about the incident.

"The girl's father Ravindra and his friend beat the boy and his parents and later made him walk naked from Dalit Vasti to Gram Panchayat Office.

Police has booked both the accused under Scheduled Cast Oppress Preventive Act,1989 and revised act 2015 section 3 (1), (D), (R), (S), 3 (2), (CA), and 6 of IPC section 452, 323, 504, 506 and 34.

"We are further investigating the case," Police added.