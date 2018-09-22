Home Nation

Bihar police search for tainted minister’s husband

Published: 22nd September 2018 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Manju Verma

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: Police in Bihar’s Begusarai district conducted several raids on Friday to arrest Chandrashekhar Verma, the husband of former social welfare minister and JD(U) leader Manju Verma, after obtaining an arrest warrant against him from a local court.

The case pertains to the recovery of 50 live cartridges from the Vermas’ house at Cheria Bariyarpur in Begusarai district by the CBI during a raid on August 17. The CBI had filed an FIR under the Arms Act against the couple. Later, a local court and the Patna High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of the Vermas.

Fearing arrest, both Chandrashekhar and Manju Verma have  gone underground. “Several raids were conducted in Begusarai, Khagaria and other nearby places, but there was no trace of the accused. A four-member police team is working to arrest Chandrashekhar Verma, against whom an arrest warrant has been obtained,” said Begusarai SP Aditya Kumar.

The raids came a day after the Supreme Court, while hearing a petition on the shelter home sexual abuses, asked the Bihar police to look into the recovery of cartridges “with some seriousness”.

The cartridges of different bores were found to be illegal and 19 of them were meant for Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs). Civilians are not allowed to own SLRs. A probe had found that the cartridges in possession of the 16 bodyguards and house guards deployed with the couple were intact.

Meanwhile, four people detained by the CBI in connection with the shelter home abuses case were taken to jail.

