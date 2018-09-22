Home Nation

Cabin pressure loss on Jet Airways flight: Pilots body says unfair to blame crew before probe ends

The cockpit crew of the Boeing 737, which had 171 people on-board including five crew members, was derostered and the government asked the AAIB to probe the incident.

Published: 22nd September 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Jet Airways aircraft used for representation. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The National Aviator's Guild (NAG) Friday said it is "open" to discuss the incident of cabin pressure loss on Jet Airways' Mumbai-Jaipur flight Thursday, but any premature conclusion blaming the crew should not be reached before the probe is completed.

In a mid-air scare, a Jaipur-bound Jet Airways flight had lost cabin pressure after the crew "forgot" to turn on a control switch leaving 30 passengers bleeding from ears and nose and forcing the aircraft to return to Mumbai.

The aircraft was carrying 171 people.

"We have had a preliminary look into the incident involving two of our members with regard to the improper handling of pressurisation on the Mumbai-Jaipur flight. The matter is under investigation by DGCA and hence it would prudent to await the results of the probe," a NAG spokesperson said in a statement.

The NAG is the domestic pilots' body of Jet Airways, claim to represent over 1,000 pilots at the Naresh Goyal-controlled airline.

"Without having access to the FDR (flight data recorder), CVR (cockpit voice recorder) and other relevant flight documents, it would be well-nigh impossible to arrive at an accurate assessment about the causes of the incident", the statement added.

At the same time, it was quick to add that they are open to discussing the matter at length under the guidelines of the DGCA's safety management system manual for airlines.

The cockpit crew of the Boeing 737, which had 171 people on-board including five crew members, was derostered and the government asked the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to probe the incident.

An AAIB official had said the incident could be a case of negligence on the part of the pilots since controlling cabin pressure is part of mandatory checks before operating a flight.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jet Airways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash