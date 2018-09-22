Home Nation

Defence Ministry denies role in selection of Reliance Defence for Rafale deal

The Defence Ministry said "unnecessary controversies" are being sought to be created following media reports regarding a statement purportedly made by Hollande.

Published: 22nd September 2018

NEW DELHI: A day after former French President Francois Hollande claimed Reliance Defence was chosen as Indian partner for the Rafale deal at the behest of New Delhi, the government Saturday said it had "no role" in the selection.

"The government has stated earlier and again reiterates that it had no role in the selection of Reliance Defence as the Offset partner," the ministry said.

ALSO READ: First time an ex-French President is calling our PM a thief: Rahul Gandhi

The ministry's statement came a day after French publication 'Mediapart' quoted Hollande as saying that the Indian government proposed Reliance Defence as the partner for French aerospace giant in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale deal and France did not have a choice.

