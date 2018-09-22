Defence Ministry denies role in selection of Reliance Defence for Rafale deal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after former French President Francois Hollande claimed Reliance Defence was chosen as Indian partner for the Rafale deal at the behest of New Delhi, the government Saturday said it had "no role" in the selection.

The Defence Ministry said "unnecessary controversies" are being sought to be created following media reports regarding a statement purportedly made by Hollande concerning the selection of Reliance Defence as the offset partner by Dassault Aviation, the manufacturers of Rafale aircraft.

"The government has stated earlier and again reiterates that it had no role in the selection of Reliance Defence as the Offset partner," the ministry said.

The ministry's statement came a day after French publication 'Mediapart' quoted Hollande as saying that the Indian government proposed Reliance Defence as the partner for French aerospace giant in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale deal and France did not have a choice.