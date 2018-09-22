Delhi BJP pledges to work for winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in 2019

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP in its two-day executive meeting on Saturday pledged to work for winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and also condemned the "misuse" of the Supreme Court order on sealing.

"The executive resolved to work for winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in 2019 elections with a pledge to go to booth and spread the message of achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government," Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari said at a press conference here after the conclusion of the two-day executive meeting.

The BJP leader said that party workers present in the meeting raised the slogan of "Ajeya Bharat (A country which remains victorious and cannot to be subjugated by anyone) and Atal Bhajapa (A BJP which remains firm to its principles) as given by the national leadership.

He also said that in the executive meet, extensive discussions were held on the ongoing sealing drive in the city.

"The house unanimously condemned the misuse of the Court orders and denounced the pick and choose method of sealing adopted by the Supreme Court Monitoring Committee," the BJP MP from northeast Delhi constituency said.

He said that the party executive meeting resolved to strongly oppose this "irrational sealing".

He said "it is sad that at several places in Delhi, colossal illegal construction has been done on government lands including at Okhla where the illegal construction mafia has encroached upon the Yamuna Bank too".

"It is unfortunate that the Monitoring Committee remains occupied in targeting small commercial establishments and neglects the massive structures raised on public land," he alleged.

Citing massive constructions in south Delhi's Okhla in the Yamuna river belt, Tiwari said, "Even the Delhi High Court and NGT have taken cognizance and passed orders for demolition but the Monitoring Committee continues to remain ignorant."

"We will go to the Court and inform the judges that on the pretext of their instructions a sealing racket is being run in Delhi and several serving and retired bureaucrats are a part of it," he said.

Tiwari also pointed out that party's concern has increased as the Monitoring Committee has imposed a condition of depositing one lakh rupees with the de-sealing application.

"In a democratic country, imposition of such a hefty monetary condition implies that an effort is being made to keep poor away from justice," he said.

Tiwari further said that the executive members in one voice resolved that they would bring in the knowledge of the Court the problems being faced by the people of Delhi.

"And if the need arises we would run an anti-sealing campaign on the streets. During 2004 to 2007, we had run an anti-sealing agitation and the BJP workers even courted arrest. If need be, we will again court arrest and go to jail," Tiwari added.