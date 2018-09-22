Dr Kafeel Khan arrested for 'disturbing' services in Bahraich hospital: Police

By PTI

BAHRAICH: Dr Kafeel Khan, who is out on bail in connection with the death of infants at a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur last year, was arrested Saturday for arguing with doctors and "disturbing" treatment being given to patients at the district hospital here, police said.

Kafeel's brother Adeel Khan said he was arrested just before he was going to address media on deaths due to acute encephalitis syndrome in the state.

Superintendent of Police Sabharaj Singh said, "Police got information that a person entered the hospital and disturbed treatment being given to the patients admitted there. He was also arguing with the doctors. The person was later arrested and introduced himself as Dr Kafeel Khan".

Kafeel is one of the nine accused in the case involving the death of 63 children within four days due to disruption in the supply of oxygen at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in August 2017.

He was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in September 2017. The Allahabad High Court had granted him bail in April this year.