Home Nation

Four persons sent to CBI custody in Bihar shelter home scandal

Special POCSO  judge R P Tiwari passed the order after the four accused-- Rosy Rani, Guddu, Vijay and Santosh-- were produced at his residence by the CBI.

Published: 22nd September 2018 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

Police investigate the site where a rape victim was allegedly buried at a government shelter home in Muzaffarpur. (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: A court here on Friday sent four persons, including an official of the state social welfare department, to CBI custody till September 24 in connection with the shelter home sex scandal.

Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) judge R P Tiwari passed the order after the four accused-- Rosy Rani, Guddu, Vijay and Santosh-- were produced at his residence by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which had arrested all of them a day ago.

Rani was posted as an assistant director in the department during 2015-17 and has been accused of not taking any action despite having been informed about the abuse of inmates at the shelter home.

The others were employed by Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the scandal, who headed the NGO that ran the shelter home.

Before being produced in the court, the four were taken to a hospital here for medical examination.

Thakur was arrested by police in June, soon after an FIR was lodged by the department upon report of sexual abuse in social audit conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

The case was handed over to the CBI in July.

Medical reports have confirmed that more than 30 girls lodged at the shelter home had suffered sexual abuse.

The shelter home has since been sealed, Thakur's NGO blacklisted and its registration cancelled while all the girls lodged there have been shifted elsewhere.

State social welfare minister Manju Verma had also resigned in August following reports alleging close links between Thakur and her husband Chandrashekhar Verma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar shelter home scandal CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash