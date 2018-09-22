Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar gives NOC for  Kishau dam's construction

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given no objection certificate (NOC) for construction of the Kishau dam on Tons river, a tributary of Yamuna along the border of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

With the construction of this dam, Haryana would get an additional 709 cusecs of water for drinking and irrigation purposes, an official spokesperson said Saturday As per a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between six states in 1994, Haryana's share in the Kishau dam is 709 cusec water out of the live storage capacity of 1,324 MCM.

