Home Nation

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar gives NOC for  Kishau dam's construction

With the construction of this dam, Haryana would get an additional 709 cusecs of water for drinking and irrigation purposes, an official spokesperson said.

Published: 22nd September 2018 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given no objection certificate (NOC) for construction of the Kishau dam on Tons river, a tributary of Yamuna along the border of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

With the construction of this dam, Haryana would get an additional 709 cusecs of water for drinking and irrigation purposes, an official spokesperson said Saturday As per a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between six states in 1994, Haryana's share in the Kishau dam is 709 cusec water out of the live storage capacity of 1,324 MCM.

MCM is an abbreviation for thousands of circular mils, an old measurement of wire gauge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manohar Lal Khattar Kishau dam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival