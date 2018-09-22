Home Nation

Has Rahul formed 'mahagathbandhan' with Pak against Modi, asks Amit Shah

Shah used a tweet of Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain to throw barbs at Gandhi.

Published: 22nd September 2018 10:42 PM

BJP National President Amit Shah. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah Saturday took a dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, wondering if he has formed a "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) with Pakistan as both are saying "Modi hatao" (remove Modi).

Hussain had tagged Gandhi's tweets attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal to say that they explain the "BJP-led tirade against Pakistan".

Shah tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi says 'Modi Hatao'. Pakistan says 'Modi Hatao'.

Now Pakistan also supports Rahul Gandhi's baseless allegations against PM Modi.

Is Congress forming an International Mahagathbandhan against PM Modi?" The Bharatiya Janata Party president used the hashtag #NaPakNaCongress (Neither Pakistan not Congress) to make his point.

The BJP and the Congress are involved in a bitter war of words over the alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.

