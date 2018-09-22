Islampur clash: Dead students' families, RSS demand CBI inquiry

By PTI

RAIGANJ: The RSS and families of the two students, who died in a clash with police in North Dinajpur district over teachers recruitment in a high school, Saturday demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident.

Locals have alleged that the two, who were former students of the school, were killed in police firing but the superintendent of police of North Dinajpur, Sumit Kumar had said the police did not open fire.

The SP had, however, admitted that the students had received bullet injuries and had said the police were investigating who had opened fire.

The RSS demanded that the state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee apologise for trying to malign the outfit's image.

The parents of Rajesh Sarkar and Tapas Burman, the two students who died in the Thursday's clash, made the demand when CPI-M leaders Sujan Chakraborty and Ashok Bhattacharya met them at their homes at Daribhita village in Islampur area.

The parents said the cremation of the two bodies would be done only after a CBI probe is ordered.

The villagers told the CPI-M leaders that they have buried the two bodies near the cremation ground in the village and are keeping watch over the two graves so that the bodies are not brought out and cremated.

The killing of the two students in the clash with police in North Dinajpur district has triggered a political controversy.

The RSS has accused the state government of failing to control the situation in Islampur. Senior RSS leader Jishnu Basu said the Chatterjee is blaming RSS for this unfortunate incident.

"But the fact is RSS in no way is involved in it. He should either prove what he has said or apologise publicly or else we will launch a massive movement," Basu said.

He said, "We demand a CBI inquiry into the incident to bring out the truth. The state government is trying to hide facts."

Chakraborty demanded a high-level judicial probe into the incident, while Congress also demanded an inquiry.

Though he admitted that the students received bullet injuries. He had also said the mob was carrying "illegal arms and bombs". Kumar said eight persons have been arrested in connection with the clash.

The students had said they needed science and English teachers and not Urdu teachers, and demanded that all vacant teaching posts in the school be filled.

The BJP has called a 12-hour shutdown in West Bengal on September 26 to protest the death of the two students in the clash.

Sankar Chakrabarty, president of BJP unit of North Dinajpur alleged that the police are arresting innocent party workers for the incident.