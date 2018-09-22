Home Nation

J&K militants release pictures of dozen policemen on social media asking them to quit or face consequences

All of them hail from volatile south Kashmir comprising four districts of Anantnag, Kupwara, Kulgam and Shopian or are posted there.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A day after abduction and killing of three policemen, militants have upped their psychological war against security forces by purportedly releasing pictures of over a dozen policemen and their officers on social media, asking them to quit their jobs or face "severe consequences."

The militant group Hizbul Mujahideen today released pictures of 13 policemen including two officers and an army man on social media and asked them to quit. All of them hail from volatile south Kashmir comprising four districts of Anantnag, Kupwara, Kulgam and Shopian or are posted there. South Kashmir has emerged as stronghold of militants and militants of Hizb, Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an Al-Qaeda offshoot led by Zakir Moosa are active in the region.

The photos contain name, designation and address of the policemen. The policemen were asked to quit and upload their videos on social media. They were warned that in case they don't do so, they should be ready for "head shot".

The Hizb militants also released pictures of two policewomen as well. An army man, who is working with counter-insurgency force Rashtria Rifles, was also asked to quit army job and release video about his quitting the force or be ready for "head shot".

While releasing picture of a police officer, who is posted in Tral area, the militants asked the official to quit within two days and release the video on social media or be ready for "head shot".The militants also warned the police official that they know where his family was.

"We are giving you two days time to quit or else we will target you and your family".Another police official was given three days to quit or he and his family would be targeted. It is for the first time in about three decades of militancy in Kashmir that militants have released pictures of policemen and officials and warned them to leave their jobs or face "death".

A senior police official downplayed the release of pictures, saying this is all "propaganda material".He said they are all Pakistan-sponsored militants, who are trying to create disturbances in the Valley. The official said police is taking measures to ensure safety and security of its men hailing from vulnerable and sensitive areas of south Kashmir.

