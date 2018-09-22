Home Nation

Kanimozhi urges PM Modi to set up Third Launch Pad in Tuticorin's Kulasekarapattinam

In a letter to Mr Modi, Kanimozhi said setting up of the launch pad at Kulasekarapattinam, near the equator, would be useful in GSLV missions.

Published: 22nd September 2018 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi. (File | PTI)

By UNI

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up ISRO's third launch pad at Kulasekarapattinam in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu.

In a letter to Mr Modi, Kanimozhi said setting up of the launch pad at Kulasekarapattinam, near the equator, would be useful in GSLV missions.

A resolution was recently passed in the village asking to set up the launch pad there. Kanimozhi recalled late chief minister M Karunanidhi's support for setting up the third launch pad at Kulasekarapattinam and the letter written by him to the then Prime Minister.

"If the launch pad was establied in Kulasekarapattinam it will provide job opportunities for over 10,000 people and investments of over Rs three lakh crore would be made," he had said in 2013.

Kanimozhi said she had also raised the issue in Parliament then. After French Guyana, Kulasekarapattinam was the ideal site for GSLV launches owing to its proximity to the equator.

Kulasekarapattinam's proximity to the equator would be vital in GSLV launches, as they could carry an additional 350 kg, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ISRO ISRO launch pad tuticorin Kanimozhi Kulasekarapattinam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash