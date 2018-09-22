Home Nation

Modi lays foundation of Rs 13,000 crore coal gasification based fertilizer plant in Talcher

Laying the foundation of the plant, Modi said the new coal gasification technology will give a new direction to the country and help reduce the import of urea and natural gas.

Published: 22nd September 2018

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | Twitter / PIBIndia)

By UNI

TALCHER: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the commencement of the revival of the Talcher Fertilizer plant and laid the foundation of the Coal gasification based fertilizer plant, the first of its kind in the country.

The Prime Minister said the previous UPA government's attempt for the revival of the Talcher fertilizer Plant remained on paper only and it was only during the present NDA government that all the hurdles in the revival of the plant was removed and the work of the Rs. 13,000 crore plant started.

Mr Modi said the plant will provide employment opportunity to 4,500 people and help the economic growth of the region.

He promised the people that the project will be completed in time and he will come again after 36 months to dedicate the plant, the first of its kind in the country to the nation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked the Prime Minister for the commencement of the revival of the Talcher Fertilizer plant which he said was a long standing demand of the people.

Mr Patnaik said with the commissioning of the plant, the dream of Odisha of having a Urea plant would get realized.

The availability of urea to the farmers of the state will improve with the annual production of 1.27 million ton of urea from the plant, he added.

The plant, he said, will help increase crop production and contribute growth of Agriculture.

 

TAGS
Narendra Modi Talcher Fertilizer plant

