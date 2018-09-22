Nigerian researcher stalked-harassed in Indore university campus, case lodged but accused on run

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A Nigerian woman researcher was allegedly stalked and harassed in the campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore.

The alleged incident happened on Thursday evening, when the 35-year-old woman, who is a research fellow at the School of Biotechnology, DAVV was walking through the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET-DAVV) campus.

According to Bhawarkuan police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla, just when the woman researcher was moving through the varsity campus, a student of Physical Education identified as Rohit Singh started following her.

Singh then reached near the researcher and offered her to have a cup of tea with him. Feeling that he would stop chasing her if she accepted his offer of tea, she went with Singh for a cup of tea, the Bhawarkuan police station in-charge said.

Both of them later had tea in adjoining Indrapuri area, where Singh also gave her his cell-number, despite the woman not asking for it.

When the Nigerian national returned, Singh again started stalking her and harassed her in the varsity campus.

Unable to find any help, the woman researcher ran into the house of a professor for safety, after which Singh left the place.

"The matter was reported to us on Thursday night, after which we lodged a case under Sections 354A and 354D (sexual harassment and stalking) against the accused youth, who is absconding," Shukla told The New Indian Express on Friday.

The accused, who is yet to be arrested is a native of Dewas district.