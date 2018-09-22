Home Nation

No one will be falsely implicated in SC/ST Act cases: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia made the assurance Friday when protesters hailing from unreserved categories arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri to register their anger at the amendments to the SC/ST Act.

Published: 22nd September 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

Jyotiraditya Scindia

MP Jyotiraditya Scindia (File | PTI)

By PTI

SHIVPURI: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia Friday assured people that no one would be implicated falsely in Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases.

Scindia made the assurance Friday when protesters hailing from unreserved categories arrived here to register their anger at the amendments to the SC/ST Act.

He, however, parried a question on making any amendments to this Act in case the Congress came to power in poll-bound MP.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had Thursday announced that a directive would be issued shortly to ensure that the amended SC/ST Act is not misused in the state.

Talking to protesters, Scindia said, "I assure you that no one will be allowed to be implicated falsely under SC/ST Act not only in Shivpuri but in the entire state."

When protesters asked if the Congress, if elected to power, would introduce amendments in this Act, Scindia said, "I will answer this question when the Congress will form a government."

Scindia is the chairman of the Congress' state election campaign committee.

The protesters also asked him why he did not speak against the amendments when they were tabled in Parliament.

In reply, Scindia alleged that they (Congress) were not allowed to speak in Parliament when such proposals come up for discussion.

A large posse of police was present due to proposed protest organisations opposing the SC/ST Act amendments.

Protesters had also reached the doors of Scindia's Jai Vilas Mahal in Gwalior vent their ire against the amendments to the SC/ST Act and show the Guna MP black flags.

However, Scindia got a whiff of the ruckus brewing at the palace gates and managed to leave from the back door of the sprawling estate.

He then proceeded to Shivpuri.

Meanwhile, Congress workers thrashed the convener of Karni Sena, Atul Singh, after he threw a black flag towards Scindia when he was coming out after attending a programme here.

Later, Singh filed a complaint with Kotwali Police Station.

"We have received a complaint and investigations are on," said Kotwali police station in-charge Rakesh Sharma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jyotiraditya Scindia SC/ST Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash