Home Nation

Northeasterners no different, sharing of ideas need of the hour: Tripura Dy CM

Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma has insisted on the sharing of ideas to remove the perception of mainlanders that people from the Northeast are different. 

Published: 22nd September 2018 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma has insisted on the sharing of ideas to remove the perception of mainlanders that people from the Northeast are different. 

His remark was in the context of racial discrimination of northeasterners in mainland India.

Speaking at a discussion on the topic “Mainstreaming Northeast challenges” at a conclave in Guwahati, Dev Varma said mainstreaming of the Northeast was not the assimilation of cultures.

“Even in Northeast, the people-to-people contact is very less. We should be able to share our ideas and contribute. The perception about us will change only if we share our ideas. Perceptions are formed by psychological and emotional distances and not geographical distances. India is not homogenous but a multi-mosaic of cultures. The identity of indigenous is well-defined by cultural activities,” Dev Varma said.

Also speaking, Congress MP from Arunachal Pradesh Ninong Ering said drug abuse and unemployment were the two biggest challenges in the region. People, especially students, from the Northeast often become victims of racial slurs in the metro cities, he said adding “despite being Indians, we cannot integrate with mainlanders and the reason, perhaps, is our cultures”.

Former Assam Congress Minister Pradyut Bordoloi pointed out the orgy of violence during the times of secessionist movement. 

“Earlier, people used to say peace is a prerequisite for development. We said development is needed for peace. So, that was a paradigm shift. Today, there is peace everywhere in the Northeast. As such, we need incentives from the Central government for a certain period of time so that the states in the region can prosper economically. We need the incentives as our market in very small,” he said.

Later in the day, former JNU student leader Kanhaiah Kumar faced protests from Bajrang Dal activists outside the venue of conclave. Holding placards and banners, the protestors chanted slogans like ‘”Kanhaiya Kumar deshdrohi (traitor)”, “Kanhaiya Kumar murdabad”. Kanhaiah was whisked away into the venue and he delivered his speech on the topic “campus politics affecting national politics”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jishnu Dev Varma north east India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival