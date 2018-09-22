Home Nation

Rafale deal: Ravi Shankar Prasad slams 'ill-informed' Rahul Gandhi, rules out House panel probe

He also ruled out a joint parliamentary committee probe saying it cannot be done to satisfy the ego of an "ill-informed leader".

Published: 22nd September 2018 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday condemned as "shameful and irresponsible" Congress chief Rahul Gandhi remarks against Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal, saying no president of any party has ever used such language against a prime minister.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back at Gandhi after the Congress president alleged that there was "clear-cut" corruption in the Rafale deal and asked the prime minister to clear his position on the issue.

Prasad accused Gandhi of "playing into the hands of Pakistan and China" by seeking the details of the Rafale fighter jets.

He also alleged that there was pressure for extraneous considerations and "bribe" for not finalising the Rafale deal during the UPA rule despite holding negotiations for years.

He said Reliance and Dassault had entered into agreement as early as 2012 when UPA was in power.

