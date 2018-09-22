Home Nation

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party warns BJP to get rid of Nitish Kumar's JD-U

The statement comes at a time when seat-sharing talks between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) are reportedly on the final stage.

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (Photo: Twitter)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) on Saturday challenged its ally BJP to get rid of Nitish Kumar-led JD-U ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, RLSP state president Nagmani said here.

"BJP should get rid of JD-U, which has a social support base of 1.5 per cent while RLSP has a social support base of 10 per cent," former Union Minister Nagmani told media.

Nagmani also said that there is a pressure to force RLSP to walk away from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

"BJP will be a major loser if RLSP joins the Grand Alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Hindustani Awam Morcha," he said.

RJD spokesperson Murtanjay Tiwari has also said that the RLSP would soon join the Grand Alliance. However, JD-U spokesperson Ajay Alok has refused to comment on the matter.

