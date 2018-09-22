Home Nation

RLSP feels ignored over NDA seat-sharing talks for Bihar, says JD(U) is being given undue weight

RLSP had contested on three of Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats as part of NDA in the 2014 polls and won all the three, is reportedly seeking at least six seats this time.

Published: 22nd September 2018 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

RLSP supremo Upendra Kushwaha (File | PTI)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: With seat-sharing talks for NDA in Bihar currently continuing between BJP and JD(U), Union minister Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP is feeling uneasy about reports that it may be allotted only two seats to contest in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

RLSP state president Nagmani on Saturday said formal seat-sharing talks among Bihar's four NDA partners - BJP, JD(U), LJP and RLSP - are yet to begin and that there was no authenticity in claims made by leaders of some parties about the allotment of seats. He rejected talks about his party getting two seats to contest.

"Nitish Kumar and JD(U) have a small social support base of 1.5 per cent whereas we (RLSP) have a 10 per cent social support base. But it is strange that they (BJP) are making JD(U) fly in the sky and seem to be ignoring us," he said.

Asserting that RLSP would not tolerate any "act of deliberate insult" from BJP, Nagmani added: "If such acts continue, it would mean they are pushing us to the brink, towards the exit. It would mean they are forcing us to shift to the Grand Alliance".

JD(U) spokesperson Ajay Alok reacted sharply to Nagmani's statement about JD(U)'s social base.

"What JD(U) has achieved as a political party and as the ruling party is for everyone to see and shower praises on. We do not pay attention to mindless statements issued by some leaders," he said.

After JD(U) leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claimed recently that the party has been assured of a "respectable number of seats" by BJP, RLSP national general secretary Madhaw Anand had on Friday accused JD(U) of creating confusion among NDA partners on the issue.

RLSP, which had contested on three of Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats as part of NDA in the 2014 polls and won all the three, is reportedly seeking at least six seats this time. But reports emerging from recent informal talks held between BJP national president Amit Shah and JD(U) strategist Prashant Kishore indicate that RLSP may not be given more than two seats to contest in 2019.

Meanwhile, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary claimed that RLSP would switch sides and join the Grand Alliance soon. "It is in the works for some time. It may happen anytime soon," he said.ENDS

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NDA Bihar politics JD(U) Upendra Kushwaha RLSP Bihar Lok Sabha seats 2019 general elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival