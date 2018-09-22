Home Nation

RSS dares TMC to prove school killing involvement or face legal action

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a press conference at Milan in Italy, claimed that RSS and BJP were behind the killings.

Published: 22nd September 2018 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A day after West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee blamed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for being involved in the deaths of two students in the firing incident at Darivit High School in Uttar Dinajpur district on September 20, RSS demanded that allegations against them be proved or else they would take legal action against the education minister.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, RSS south Bengal unit karyavaha Jishnu Basu said:"If they say that RSS is involved in the incident, they have to prove that. If they can't prove it, they have to seek apology within 24 hours or else we would take legal steps."

However, soon after that, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a press conference at Milan in Italy where she is on a visit to attract investments, claimed that RSS and BJP were behind the killings.

"RSS and BJP had brought cadres from outside the state to create trouble. These people with their faces covered with scarves, shot at the two students. My condolences are with the family of the deceased. But autopsy report of the two bodies have found that the bullet injuries were not from police rifles," she said.

On the other hand, BJP called a statewide 12-hour bandh on September 26 against the killings of two former students Rajesh Sarkar and Tapas Barman during a protest against appointment of Urdu teachers at Darivit High School.

However, Mamata Banerjee said that no bandh would be allowed in West Bengal and said BJP foments trouble in the state whenever she is away.On the other hand, residents of Darivit village staged a protest against the killings while ABVP and SFI brought out separate protest rallies across the state on Saturday and blockaded several National Highways against the killings. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Partha Chatterjee RSS Islampur clash Islampur shooting West Bengal school firing Mamata Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival