RSS dares TMC to prove school killing involvement or face legal action

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A day after West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee blamed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for being involved in the deaths of two students in the firing incident at Darivit High School in Uttar Dinajpur district on September 20, RSS demanded that allegations against them be proved or else they would take legal action against the education minister.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, RSS south Bengal unit karyavaha Jishnu Basu said:"If they say that RSS is involved in the incident, they have to prove that. If they can't prove it, they have to seek apology within 24 hours or else we would take legal steps."

However, soon after that, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a press conference at Milan in Italy where she is on a visit to attract investments, claimed that RSS and BJP were behind the killings.

"RSS and BJP had brought cadres from outside the state to create trouble. These people with their faces covered with scarves, shot at the two students. My condolences are with the family of the deceased. But autopsy report of the two bodies have found that the bullet injuries were not from police rifles," she said.

On the other hand, BJP called a statewide 12-hour bandh on September 26 against the killings of two former students Rajesh Sarkar and Tapas Barman during a protest against appointment of Urdu teachers at Darivit High School.

However, Mamata Banerjee said that no bandh would be allowed in West Bengal and said BJP foments trouble in the state whenever she is away.On the other hand, residents of Darivit village staged a protest against the killings while ABVP and SFI brought out separate protest rallies across the state on Saturday and blockaded several National Highways against the killings.