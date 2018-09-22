Home Nation

Six-year-old raped in Uttar Pradesh, body dumped in school toilet

Her body was found on Saturday, when the school reopened after a day's holiday for Moharram.

The six-year-old's body was found in the school's toilet after it reopened post Moharram holiday. (Photo| Express Illustrations)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The semi-naked body of a six-year-old girl was found dumped in a school toilet in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

Prima facie it appears to be rape, Gonda Superintendent of Police (SP) Lalla Singh told IANS.

The body was found in the primary school toilet in Basanatpur village. Forensic experts have taken samples from the crime scene and a probe is underway to nab those responsible, Singh said.

He said some youths in the area have been detained for interrogation. The dog squad has also been deployed to trace the culprits.

The victim had come with her grandparents to a relatives' house three days ago to attend a religious ceremony. She had gone missing since late on Thursday.

