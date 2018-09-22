Home Nation

UPA government did not take decision on triple talaq fearing vote loss: PM Modi 

PM Modi while laying the foundation stone of Talcher Fertilizer Plant said that the project picked up speed only after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government came to power at the Centre.

Published: 22nd September 2018 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

PM_modi_in_odisha

PM Modi in Talcher, Odisha (Photo | BJP India/ Twitter)

By ANI

TALCHER: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the Opposition for stalling the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha and accused the UPA government of not taking a decision on the issue due to "fear of vote loss".

Addressing a rally after laying the foundation stone of Talcher Fertilizer Plant, Prime Minister Modi said that even though the Opposition created a hurdle in the Upper House of Parliament, his government was committed to saving the "Muslim sisters and daughters from the clutches of social injustice."

"Three days ago, the central government took a decision that was needed since decades. The decision was on Triple Talaq. No one was ready to even talk about it due to fear of losing votes. Now, it has been declared illegal," the Prime Minister said.

On September 19, the Union Cabinet approved an ordinance on Triple Talaq Bill, making instant talaq a criminal act. The government approved the ordinance after it could not be tabled in the Rajya Sabha due to lack of consensus last month during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Speaking at the event about the fertilizer plant, he said the construction of the plant, picked up speed only after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government came to power at the Centre.

READ HERE: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new airport in Odisha's Jharsuguda

While vowing to complete the plant in next 36 months, he termed the delay of the project a "failure of previous government."

Setting a tone for the upcoming assembly poll in Odisha which is due for next year, Prime Minister Modi attacked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and said, "I had urged the Chief Minister that Odisha will be left behind in cleanliness. But today, when I have come here, I again urge Naveen Babu to give priority to cleanliness in Odisha for the health of the people here."

Talking about the Center's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which aims to provide health insurance coverage to the people, the Prime Minister said that he even urged Patnaik to be a part of it for the welfare of the people, but the latter did not agree.

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a one-day visit to the state, later in the day inaugurated Jharsuguda Airport.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Modi Modi in Odisha Talcher triple talaq

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash