Home Nation

Vasundhara Raje targets Gehlot over remark against government programme on martyrs

Raje announced doubling of 'Samman Bhatta' for the families of slain soldiers and special training for Class 11 and 12 students to prepare them for the National Defence Academy entrance test.

Published: 22nd September 2018 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Saturday targeted AICC general secretary and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, saying he insulted martyrs and their families by calling "Shahadat ko Salam", government programme held on August 14, a wastage of money.

At a public meeting in Bansur of Alwar district under her Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra, Raje said Gehlot should apologise for his remarks.

She announced doubling of "Samman Bhatta" for the families of slain soldiers and special training for Class 11 and 12 students to prepare them for the National Defence Academy entrance test.

Meanwhile, unruly scenes were witnessed in her rally as two local leaders of the party almost got into a fight and security personnel had to take one of them off the stage.

Urban Improvement Trust (Alwar) Chairman Devi Singh Shekhawat and former MLA Rohitash Kumarwere got into a tussle in the presence of the chief minister.

Security personnel brought Shekhawat off the stage, but Raje intervened and called him back again.

The chief minister also addressed public meetings in Kotputli (Jaipur) and Neem ka Thana (Sikar) in Jaipur division.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vasundhara Raje Gehlot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival