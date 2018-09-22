Home Nation

Viper Island in Andamans open to foreign visitors

The historic Viper Island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been approved for inclusion in the list of islands open for day visits by foreign tourists.

Published: 22nd September 2018 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Sanjib Kumar Roy
Express News Service

PORT BLAIR: The historic Viper Island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been approved for inclusion in the list of islands open for day visits by foreign tourists.

The Restricted Area Permit (RAP) regime, under which foreign tourists had to obtain a permit from the competent authority, has been relaxed in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from June 29, 2018.
Foreign tourists now do not require a RAP to visit 29 islands in the Union Territory.

Inclusion of Viper Island in the list of Islands to be opened for tourists was a long-pending demand. Viper Island houses the infamous gallows built by the British, in which many freedom fighters were hanged to death. It also had the first jail in Andaman Penal Settlement, which was abandoned when the Cellular Jail was constructed in 1906.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash