Home Nation

Worried how media is being bought in an organised manner in India: Prakash Raj

Speaking at an event, Raj claimed he has seen himself that when he speaks against the authorities it does not get published by the media.

Published: 22nd September 2018 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Actor Prakash Raj Saturday expressed concern over "deterioration" of freedom of press in India and said he is worried how the media is being "bought in the country in an organised manner".

Speaking at the "National Convention Against Assault on Journalists", Raj claimed he has seen himself that when he speaks against the authorities it does not get published by the media.

"The thing that worries me the most is the way in which media is being bought in an organised manner.  How people are bought to hate someone," the national award-winning actor claimed, requesting journalists to question the authorities "with spine".

"There have been instances when I held press conferences, the media attended but did not write about it," Raj, who has been a vociferous critic of the government, said.

READ| Prakash Raj and his mother’s memory loss

Lalit Surjan, senior journalist and editor-in-chief of Desh Bandhu, called for unity among journalists.

"It is not the first time that journalists are being attacked but earlier there was a unity among journalists that forced the government to back down but now all methods are being used to make people stop trusting the media and new media organisations are playing an important role in that," Surjan alleged.

He also called for "devolution of ownership". "We cannot let people contributing money to media houses be allowed to decide on the news going in it," he said, hinting at the spread of paid news.

At the event organised by the Committee Against Assault on Journalists, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) correspondent Kunal Majumdar said about 88 per cent of journalists killed worldwide are local reporters and the most dangerous beat for journalists is politics and not war or human rights.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prakash Raj National Convention Against Assault on Journalists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash