CAT sets aside selection of 57 in labour ministry

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has set aside the selection of candidates by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for 57 posts in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has set aside the selection of candidates by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for 57 posts in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The tribunal observed that the UPSC had not adhered to the principles of the code of conduct of examinations as prescribed by the Supreme Court. The order came after one Mukesh Kumar Suman, filed a petition claiming that the UPSC had given 50 per cent weightage to the interview, which was in violation of the Supreme Court directive that the weightage cannot exceed 15 per cent.

A bench of CAT Chairman Narasimha Reddy and Administrative member Pradeep Kumar ordered the UPSC to re-conduct the selection.

