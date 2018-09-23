Home Nation

CISF team to conduct audit of Kumbh Mela

The survey of the mela area will be undertaken at the banks where rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati confluence

Published: 23rd September 2018 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

AP file image of Hindu pilgrims taking holy dip in the River Ganges as part of Kumbh Mela

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A special team of CISF experts will conduct a protection and anti-fire cover audit of next year's Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, according to officials. The survey of the mela area will be undertaken at the banks where rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati confluence. Following the inspection of the designated areas, the team will submit its report to the Uttar Pradesh Police and the administration which will be the overall in-charge of security arrangements for the event, said officials.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has a security consultancy wing which gives organisations its advice on how to prepare against potential security, fire and disaster threats. Raised in 1999, it has provided its expertise to over 180 organisations and institutions like IITs, IIMs, and RBI, among others. The assessment will help the team suggest the authorities on the installation of the CCTV cameras, deployment of security staff around the mela and installation of emergency response gadgets.

With the Kumbh drawing crores of visitors and devotees, the CISF felt it was imperative to carry out a thorough security assessment before the congregation starts. The usual 5,000 acre Kumbh Mela would be doubled to 10,000 acre this year and it is expected around 15 crore people will attend the event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said earlier.

Starting January 15 in 2019, the event will be a 49-day affair. The consultancy wing of the CISF - a central force tasked to guard 60 civil airports in the country apart from securing vital aerospace and nuclear installations - will conduct a similar audit at the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhawan and secretariat and the chief minister's residence in Lucknow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kumbh Mela CISF audit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi lost his balance due to elections, says MJ Akbar
Pakistani Christians demand equal rights, abolition of blasphemy law 
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival