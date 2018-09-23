Home Nation

Congress' new cell will provide platform to dissenting voices: Madhusudan Mistry

The party may incorporate some of the issues flagged by civil society groups in its manifesto and even consider giving tickets to activists, he said.

Published: 23rd September 2018 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image of Congress flag used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Congress's newly-formed `Civic and Social Outreach Cell' will provide a platform to "dissenting voices" of activists and NGOs ahead of 2019 elections, senior leader Madhusudan Mistry said here Sunday.

The party may incorporate some of the issues flagged by civil society groups in its manifesto and even consider giving tickets to activists, he said.

On September 17, Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointed Mistry, a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, as the chairman of the cell.

The cell's aim is to reach out to civil society groups, activists and NGOs to ensure that their voices are not suppressed by the government, he said.

It would soon start deliberations with activists and NGOs from various states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to understand their problems, Mistry told reporters here.

"Attempts are being made to suppress dissenting voices of activists and social organisations working for farmers and other weaker sections.

The cell has been created to enable them put forward their views without fear," said Mistry.

"Ahead of 2019 elections, we have planned to meet all such social organisations to understand their causes and problems. We may also include their issues in the poll manifesto. The party can also consider giving tickets to some of the activists," he said.

Referring to denial of permission by the Gujarat government to Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel to stage a hunger strike in a public place here, Mistry said the ruling BJP is misusing power.

The biggest challenge before the country now is to safeguard the voices of activists and NGOs, he said.

"Unfortunately, the BJP has been trying to suppress all such people's initiatives to remain in power.

Our aim is to provide them a safe environment and a platform to express their views freely," the veteran party leader added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhusudan Mistry Civic and Social Outreach Cell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi lost his balance due to elections, says MJ Akbar
Pakistani Christians demand equal rights, abolition of blasphemy law 
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival