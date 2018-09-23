Home Nation

Dassault chose Reliance on its own; Francois Hollande contradicted himself, says Arun Jaitley

Partners - Dassault and Reliance selected themselves as former President Hollande now says, Finance Minister Jaitley said on his social media platforms.

Published: 23rd September 2018 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Sunday said former French President Francois Hollande contradicted his own statement with regard to the Rafale deal and that neither the Indian nor the French government played any role in selection of Reliance as offset partner by Dassault.

A political controversy has erupted over Hollande's statement that the Indian government wanted the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence to be chosen as offset partner of Dassault, the manufacturer of the Rafale fighter jets.

ALSO READ | Rafale deal will not be cancelled, wait for CAG report: Arun Jaitley

"The French Government and M/s Dassault Aviation have categorically denied the correctness of the former President's first statement. The French Government has stated that the decision with regard to the offset contracts of Dassault Aviation are taken by the company and not the Government," Jaitley said in a Facebook post and a series of tweets.

"Dassault Aviation itself has suggested that they have entered into multiple contracts with several public sector and private sector companies with regard to the offset contracts and the decision is entirely theirs," he added.

ALSO READ | Francois Hollande's statement, Rahul's Gandhi tweet are 'orchestrated', claims Arun Jaitley

The partners (Dassault and Reliance) selected themselves as former President Hollande now says, Jaitley said in the post titled 'A Questionable Statement Which Circumstances & Facts Demolish'.

"This contradicts his first questionable statement which the French Government and Dassault have denied. The facts contradict the same. His second statement in Montreal, Canada to AFP (news agency) makes the veracity of his first statement even more questionable," the minister said.

AFP reported that Hollande told it on the sidelines of a meeting in Canada Friday that France "did not choose Reliance in any way".

When asked whether India had put pressure on Reliance and Dassault to work together, Hollande said he was unaware and "only Dassault can comment on this".

(With inputs from online desk)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Francois Hollande Rafale Rafale deal Arun Jaitley Dassault Reliance Defence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival