Home Nation

Former NC MLA, two other leaders join Congress in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief G A Mir welcomed them into the party fold.

Published: 23rd September 2018 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image of Congress flag used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Former National Conference (NC) MLA R S Sharma, prominent BSP leader Ashok Bhagat and BJP Mahila leader Anita Gupta joined the Congress on Saturday in the presence of senior party leaders.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief G A Mir welcomed them into the party fold.

AICC secretary in-charge of J&K Affairs Dr M Shakeel Ahmed Khan and other senior leaders were present on the occasion, a press release by the party said.

Sharma was elected MLA from the Nowshera constituency twice. He was last elected on an NC ticket in 2008.

He joined the Congress, along with his supporters, and expressed full faith in the policies and leadership of the party, the statement said.

Apart from Sharma, BSP's Ashok Bhagat, who had contested the 2014 Assembly elections from Marh, and Anita Gupta, BJP Mahila Morcha leader of Jammu East, and her supporters joined the Congress party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival