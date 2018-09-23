Home Nation

Hindu Maha Sabha's Uttar Pradesh chief thrashed

State president, Hindu Maha Sabha, Yogendra Verma, was alleged thrashed by some unidentified youths and a case was registered at the New Mandi police station.

Published: 23rd September 2018 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The Uttar Pradesh chief of a Hindu outfit was allegedly beaten up by some youth after a confrontation in Shernagar here, police said Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday evening.

State president, Hindu Maha Sabha, Yogendra Verma, was alleged thrashed by some unidentified youths and a case was registered at the New Mandi police station, Station House Officer Harsharan Sharma said.

No one has been arrested yet and the matter is being investigated, he said.

Security has been tightened in the area to thwart any untoward incident, Sharma said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hindu Maha Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi lost his balance due to elections, says MJ Akbar
Pakistani Christians demand equal rights, abolition of blasphemy law 
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival