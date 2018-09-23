Hindu Maha Sabha's Uttar Pradesh thrashed

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The Uttar Pradesh chief of a Hindu outfit was allegedly beaten up by some youth after a confrontation in Shernagar here, police said Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday evening.

State president, Hindu Maha Sabha, Yogendra Verma, was alleged thrashed by some unidentified youths and a case was registered at the New Mandi police station, Station House Officer Harsharan Sharma said.

No one has been arrested yet and the matter is being investigated, he said.

Security has been tightened in the area to thwart any untoward incident, Sharma said.